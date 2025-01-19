re posted from SPUTNIK AFRICA

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry argued that the “flawed” US decision supports those committing genocide and will not deter the Sudanese people from resisting “terrorist militias.” The ministry affirmed that this “immoral” decision will not affect their resolve or unity in cleansing their land and rebuilding a stronger Sudan.

Sudan Сondemns US Treasury Department’s Decision to Impose Sanctions on Sudanese Armed Forces Leader

© FLORENCE LO Earlier, the US treasury sanctioned the Sudanese leader for “choosing war over good-faith negotiation” in the context of the civil conflict in the North African country, accusing the Sudanese army of human right abuses. Sudan criticized the US Treasury Department’s decision to sanction Sudanese Armed Forces leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday. The US sanctions on al-Burhan lack justice and objectivity, stemming from baseless justifications, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry stated. The ministry asserted the decision was disrespectful to the Sudanese people who back al-Burhan and his fight against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). “The US administration’s decision to impose sanctions on the commander of the armed forces, who defends the Sudanese people against the genocide plan, just days before the administration’s term ends, reflects confusion and a weak sense of confidence,” the ministry’s statement said. The Sudanese Foreign Ministry argued that the “flawed” US decision supports those committing genocide and will not deter the Sudanese people from resisting “terrorist militias.” The ministry affirmed that this “immoral” decision will not affect their resolve or unity in cleansing their land and rebuilding a stronger Sudan. continue reading HERE: Source: https://en.sputniknews.africa/20250117/sudan-ondemns-us-treasury-departments-decision-to-impose-sanctions-on-sudanese-armed-forces-leader-1070217544.html

