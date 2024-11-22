“The only ones who will lose from this kind of American win-win cooperation with China, Russia and the Global Majority, are the bloated speculative interests of the City of London and Wall Street, and the drug-trafficking and Military Financial Complex that they run. They are the ones that have brought the planet to the edge of a total financial breakdown crisis, and to the very brink of nuclear war.”

Stop Bullying the World — We Have to Start Fresh — International Peace Coalition Meeting #76

15 November 2024

In a Nov. 8 interview, retired Col. Douglas Macgregor spoke to the kind of profound re-thinking of policy needed in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election. “People don’t think these things through,” Macgregor exclaimed. “We’ve got to give up the whole idea of sanctioning, bullying and threatening. We’ve got to get out a clean sheet of paper and start from scratch.”

Macgregor, who served briefly as a senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense in Trump’s first term in office, pointed to “the financial crisis looming over the horizon” as a crisis that may help the U.S. to do just that.

Macgregor is right. But what shall we write on that blank page? What is the content of the policy needed to replace the sanctioning, bullying and threatening, a policy that will eliminate forever the danger of a thermonuclear war with Russia and/or China, by removing the cause of the policies creating that danger?

In her weekly webcast, Helga Zepp-LaRouche underscored that “the challenge of our time” is for the United States and Europe to cooperate with the BRICS countries in the development of the Global South.”

She explained that “the world stage has changed dramatically since Trump left the White House four years ago, and now the existence of a Global Majority in the form of the BRICS is a new strategic reality, which I think no President of the United States, nor the head of government of any country can ignore.”

This Global Majority speaks for close to 5 billion people, and they are committed to ending the era of colonialism, neo-colonialism, and Wall Street and City of London looting of their economies and their populations. The United States must—and can—have a positive relationship to that group of countries, which have stated explicitly that they are not a bloc, and that they are open to cooperating with the nations of Europe and even NATO. But the basis of that collaboration has to be joint efforts around great infrastructure development projects, such as the one at Peru’s Chancay mega-port, which will be officially inaugurated on Nov. 14 by visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Peru’s President Dina Boluarte. The building of that port, and the related bi-oceanic high-speed rail corridor linking Peru’s Pacific coast with Brazil’s Atlantic ports, is exactly the sort of project that U.S. companies should be participating in, side by side with China, exporting high-tech capital goods and other products and helping to advance the living standard and skill level of the local population.

The creation of those kinds of productive jobs in Mexico and Central America, or in Sub-Saharan Africa with similar projects, is also the only way to stop the flow of illegal migrants and deadly drugs—not “sanctioning, bullying and threatening”… or worse. The only ones who will lose from this kind of American win-win cooperation with China, Russia and the Global Majority, are the bloated speculative interests of the City of London and Wall Street, and the drug-trafficking and Military Financial Complex that they run. They are the ones that have brought the planet to the edge of a total financial breakdown crisis, and to the very brink of nuclear war.

The incoming Trump administration has before it a historic opportunity. Trump “could start with a completely clean plate,” Zepp-LaRouche stated, “and he could really try to make good on his promise to end the wars, to for sure not begin new ones.” “If Trump would do that—as I have already said in his first term—he could become one of the great Presidents of the United States.

If he goes in the other direction, in the realm of confrontation to try to Make America Great Again at the expense of the rise of China or other countries, I see the world will unfortunately go in a terrible direction.” Join the International Peace Coalition this Friday at 11am EST/5pm CET with Glenn Diesen, author and professor; Dr. Haim Bresheeth, the Co-Founder of the Jewish Network for Palestine in Britain, an author, retired professor; and others soon to be announced.