Source: Africa Habari

Spain Revives War Crimes Case Against Gen. Kayumba: What It Means for Rwanda & DRC

22 October 2025

Spain has reignited a war crimes investigation against General Kayumba Nyamwasa, a former Rwandan military commander and close ally of President Paul Kagame, who now lives in exile in South Africa. The Spanish National Court issued international and European arrest warrants in July 2025, accusing Nyamwasa of orchestrating killings of Spanish nationals and civilians in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo following the 1994 genocide. Once a key figure in the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), Nyamwasa fled in 2010 after a falling out with Kagame and has survived multiple assassination attempts. The case, rooted in universal jurisdiction, seeks justice for victims like aid workers and priests, though it faces obstacles due to Rwanda’s non-cooperation and political support from Western allies. This revival tests international accountability amid Rwanda’s modern progress and regional tensions.

