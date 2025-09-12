the `Peace Deal and Ceasefire` are theoretical while M23-RDF continue aggression leaving the Wazalendo and FARDC NO OPTION . See write up below video: success against Red Tabara RDF terrorists ( Burundi) and success in Ituri and South Kivu

Source: Afro Infos 243

11/09/25 SOUTH KIVU: PEOPLE CAPTURED BY THE WAZA, WAZA DEVASTATED — RDF CRUSHED, HISTORIC HUMILIATION

11 September 2025

RDF weak in Kivu, BAUMA KABWENGE, a soldier from the Rwandan M23_AFC movement operating in the DR Congo, was recruited with several others in Goma, the Rwandan headquarters in DR Congo. He was apprehended by Wazalendo during attacks by Rwandans seeking to take Uvira. “My name is BAUMA KABWENGE, I left Goma. The Rwandan soldiers of the M23_AFC had recruited us in North Kivu. They brought us to Bukavu with many other Rwandans. From Bukavu, they told us that we were going to take Uvira back. We passed through the bush in the mountains, leaving Bukavu towards Uvira. Arriving at the bridge, we encountered strong resistance from the Wazalendo, who seriously defeated us. The Wazalendo neutralized us. Many of my Rwandan colleagues died. They captured us and dispersed the others, who fled. Unfortunately, I was apprehended among those captured, and the Wazalendo brought me here to Uvira. I send this message to the less informed youth of Goma and throughout the country. Never follow the lies of the RDF_M23 AFC. They will not succeed because Wazalendo is a strong army. If you want death, join the RDF_M23 AFC and go to the front, you will see the true face of Wazalendo. The RDF_M23 AFC will never seek you out. If you are ever captured by Wazalendo or if you die in combat. Wazalendo are more proficient with weapons than we, the RDF/M23/AFC. Words from a military kabwenge of the Rwandan rebel movement RDF/M23.

STRIKE AGAINST THE Twirwaneho-RED TABARA / NGOMINO / AFC-M23 REBELS IN Mikengue. Several dead and injured among the Twirwaneho-Red Tabara / AFC-M23. An AFC-M23 element was captured today, Thursday, September 11, 2025, by General KAKOBANYA in Bilalombili / Mikengue, Itombwe sector, Mwenga territory, Basimukindji 1 group. Identity of the captured individual: Name: MUTENZI NZEMERA Alfred Marital status: Married, 2 children Origin: Kitchanga, North Kivu Age: 33 Weapon: AK-47, CDF 5716050 He stated that he was deployed to Minembwe with several others to fight and conquer Uvira, a strategic city whose capture is intended to end the war.

South Kivu: A delegation from Kinshasa via Bujumbura, including several ministers and accompanied by the ambassador, was received this Thursday, September 11, in Uvira by the provincial government. This visit comes amid the ongoing crisis in South Kivu, marked by the rejection of General Oliver Gasita by members of the Wazalendo party and some key forces in the province. Instant front Ituri. The FARDC in action Ituri: The Congolese army pounded, using its war helicopters, several positions of Thomas Lubanga’s CRP rebels allied with the M23 this Thursday on the shores of Lake Albert, notably in Datule and Nyamamba in Djugu.

