there is an epidemic of Satanism in many African countries as people claw their way to riches sacrificing even their own children. sicker than sick. pervasive evil

Source: Willem Petzer

South Africa’s Cannibalism epidemic: Far more children sold to witchcraft (Sangomas) than Media say

8 Aug 2025

Cannibalism. Witchcraft. Missing toddlers. South Africa is facing an epidemic largely ignored by the Media. We took a deep dive into what is really happening. The extent of this will shock you. It is so much bigger than the Media will admit.

