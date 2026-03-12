South Africa has a water crisis. The dams are full. Engineered infrastructure malpractice is the cause and the engineered destruction comes from central government who are incentivising the complete collapse od State service delivery

Source: Truth Report

South African Scientist Exposes The Scary Truth Behind The National Water Crisis

12 March 2026

South Africa is heading toward a crisis far bigger than loadshedding. In this explosive interview, water expert Dr Anthony Turton reveals how South Africa’s water system is already failing — and why the real problem isn’t drought, but institutional collapse, corruption, and collapsing infrastructure.

