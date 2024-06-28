re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD
South African Minister Pandor Speaks On Importance BRICS Economic Cooperation
June 16, 2024
The BRICS and the emergence of the Global South are providing an alternative to the Western created rules-based order, which is failing due to its flawed axioms of belief. Both Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Republic of South Africa, and Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, addressed the importance of this new multi-polar dynamic in the world. Both presentations beg the need for the creation of a “new just economic order” based on a paradigm of economic development.
continue reading HERE: Source:
South African Minister Pandor Speaks On Importance BRICS Economic Cooperation