South Africa: Vusi “Cat” Matlala, Ramaphosa Laughs While SA Burns, BEE Scams and the Great Gun Grab

Source: Truth Report

Is the ANC poking the American bear while depending on Western markets Is the “disinformation” narrative really about shutting down critics at home rather than defending democracy

criminal networks, politicians and top cops are tied together

and ask what it says about the current media establishment that a Soros funded censor is sitting at the president’s right hand while citizens are being robbed, raped and murdered.

Rob, Kuhle and Sama connect the dots between expropriation without compensation, NHI, race based laws and gun control

Vusi “Cat” Matlala, Ramaphosa Laughs While SA Burns, BEE Scams and the Great Gun Grab

2 Dec 2025

Description: We start with the explosive testimony of alleged kingpin Katlego “John Wick” Matlala and the firearms tender scandal. The panel digs into his brutal backstory, his links to taxi bosses, his connections to Julius Malema and senior SAPS officials, and how a convicted criminal lands a 360 million rand tender to “protect” the police. Why is he allowed to strut into Parliament in full designer Burberry while victims and taxpayers get nothing but fear and higher crime

Rob shares what insiders are saying about the power struggle behind the scenes, how criminal networks, politicians and top cops are tied together, and why Matlala might be too dangerous to silence. Kuhle tears into the shameless hero worship of a man accused of robbery, attempted murder and “business protection” rackets, and asks why South Africans suddenly have amnesia about what gangsters actually do.

From there the conversation turns to BEE and the myth of “broad based” empowerment. Sama and Kuhle break down how race based laws and cadre enrichment have created a small black elite and left millions of young black South Africans stuck in townships, on grants and in useless degrees that do not match the real economy.

Rob recalls his conversation with Julius Malema about BEE, questions why ordinary employees are not given shares instead, and challenges the idea that South Africa still “cannot compete” without racial engineering after 30 years of ANC rule. Then the panel dissects Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest “family meeting,” his G20 humiliation and his attack on so called “disinformation.”

They talk about the clip of Cyril laughing with Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird while hearing that “bad things are happening in South Africa,” and ask what it says about the current media establishment that a Soros funded censor is sitting at the president’s right hand while citizens are being robbed, raped and murdered. The US G20 snub, the Trump beef, the solidarity and AfriForum petitions, the refugee program and the never ending state capture culture all come under fire. Is the ANC poking the American bear while depending on Western markets Is the “disinformation” narrative really about shutting down critics at home rather than defending democracy

Finally, the panel tackles the return of the Firearms Control Amendment Act and the broader pattern of creeping state control. Ronaldo lays out the brutal math of crime in South Africa, the tiny number of active officers on the street and the absurdity of blaming legal gun owners while police guns flood the black market.

Rob, Kuhle and Sama connect the dots between expropriation without compensation, NHI, race based laws and gun control, and warn what happens when a disarmed population is left alone with a corrupt state. If you want real talk on Katlego Matlala, the Malema firearms inquiry, BEE, Cyril’s G20 disaster, US relations, media capture and the coming gun grab, this is the conversation you do not want to miss.

