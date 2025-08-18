South Africa: Sarah Burger: Corruption-busting attorney vindicated after 17-month-long fight

Source: Biz News

Sarah Burger: Corruption-busting attorney vindicated after 17-month-long fight

28 Jul 2025

After 17 traumatic months, forensics attorney Sarah Burger has been vindicated – and is free from prosecution and persecution. She was arrested after uncovering massive corruption at Fort Hare University and ended up in the dock alongside some of those she had investigated. Now that all the charges against her have been withdrawn, Burger warns of consequences for those involved in the gross miscarriage of justice. “…the police and the NPA hold very, very powerful positions over people’s lives and freedom of movement. And when you are abused in a process like this and as a legal practitioner, looking at this unfolding and feeling completely powerless, you want to say to yourself, gee, what an abuse of that unlevel playing field. So I believe that it is important from an integrity point of view, that these people come and answer at any committee, whether it’s the Ethics Committee at the NPA or whether it’s the Police Portfolio Committee for the police and in the other platforms where I plan to lodge complaints as well.” Meanwhile, Burger has already notified the SAPS that “we will be suing them – and the NPA will in due course hear from me as well”.

