South Africa Political Assassinations : DJ Warras Gunned Down for Speaking Out About Corrupt Government

South African national icon murdered on 16 December 2025 for speaking out

South Africa is descending rapidly into a total MAFIA STATE, the mafia being the ANC government and much of the political class regardless of party.

Yesterday DJ Warras was murdered in Johannesburg, gunned down.

He was murdered by the political class for the simple reason that he was a decent, good and compassionate person who spoke out about the complete mess South Africa now is in due to decades of political corruption and grand scale theft by the ANC government.

South Africans were listening to DR Warras and the State couldn`t have that. He was really loved and respected by millions of people. He went on the Rob Hersov `s excellent new podcast, Truth Report, recently.

Shame on them! DJ Warras was a loving father. Shame on them!

