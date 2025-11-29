South Africa: NGO Monitor, Olga Deutsch | Who is funding the Islamisation of our Country?

The episode delves into specific NGOs with alleged terror links, how they operate globally, and their connections to European and South African funding sources

INTERVIEW: NGO Monitor, Olga Deutsch | Who is funding the Islamisation of our Country?

29 November 2025

Link to NGO Monitor: https://ngo-monitor.org/expert/olga/

Summary: In this intriguing episode, our host sits down with Olga from NGO Monitor to dive deep into the complex world of NGO funding and political influence. Discover how NGO Monitor exposes the flow of taxpayer money into controversial organizations and explores the opaque financial ties that fuel propaganda and conflict. Olga shares insights into the creation of NGO Monitor, its mission, and the critical reports it produces on civil society organizations. The episode delves into specific NGOs with alleged terror links, how they operate globally, and their connections to European and South African funding sources. A fascinating discussion unravels about the pervasive influence of NGOs in shaping public and governmental perception, highlighting key examples like the Gift of the Givers in South Africa. Get ready for a revealing journey into the underbelly of NGO politics and the unchecked power they wield globally.

