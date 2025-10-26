South Africa: Madlanga Commission: Juanita Du Preez: Witness A – Prepared to die for the truth!

Source: Biz News

Juanita Du Preez: Witness A – Prepared to die for the truth!

22 Oct 2025

There are those in the South African Police Force who are prepared to kill to hide the truth. And then there are those who are prepared to die to expose the truth. And one of those is Witness A, who delivered chilling evidence to the Madlanga Commission this week. In this conversation with Chris Steyn, Action Society’s Juanita du Preez discusses the damning testimony of Witness A: including underworld kingpin and alleged murder mastermind TK Molefe allegedly paying R2,5 million to ensure he got bail – after being implicated in at least 18 murders; how certain police bosses were unhappy about his last arrest – and tried to prevent it; and Economic Freedom Fighters Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema’s alleged close friendship with suspended Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, something that has added fuel to speculation about Malema’s absence from the Ad Hoc Committee when MP’s questioned Sibiya. Du Preez expresses concerns about the criminal conspiracies that could be continuing during these enquiries. “Will we see the end of all the corruption and all the things that happened, the capturing? …I think there are already new plans made and getting into action… Are we going to have to wait for another commission to investigate the stuff that’s happening while there is a commission going on now? It’s frightening.”

