South Africa: Gateway for Africa`s Terrorism?

Part 2 of :

South Africa`s Economic Collapse: Mafia State or Globalist De-Industrialization Policies? And why is Pres Trump attacking it?

by PD Lawton 10 January 2026

South Africa is very much a part of the City of London`s Empire. It always has been. There are key dynasties that are the facilitators of its policies, including such names as Harry Oppenheimer and Cecil John Rhodes.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Ephesians 6:12

During Apartheid, South Africa destabilized much of Southern Africa. In Mozambique, it financed and trained RENAMO who fought against the FRELIMO government. In Angola, South Africa financed and fought alongside UNITA against the MPLA government. The purpose was destabilization and followed the orders of Henry Kissinger. South Africans were told they were fighting communism (and yet UNITA was led by a flagrant communist, Jonas Savimbi). South Africa lost many good soldiers in those wars and the country did not benefit from all those border wars in any way. DeBeers (Oppenheimer dynasty) benefitted from the lucrative diamond contract with UNITA and the City of London benefitted through DeBeers. It is said diamonds have paid for all of Africa`s insurgencies and civil wars. Diamonds certainly paid for civil wars in Angola, Liberia and Sierra Leone. It benefits to this day as much of Central Africa, northern Mozambique and numerous other regions remain destabilized. The ISIS operation in northern Mozambique ( Cabo Delgado) is running off the old RENAMO network. (Please read “Mozambique: Common Interests in Conserving Lawlessness and Terrorists Herd Goats” by PD Lawton on this website)

Since the end of Apartheid, South Africa under the ANC government, has continued to conduct an un-sovereign foreign policy. It did not stop destabilizing. Instead it has protected the mining investments of Anglo American – DeBeers and their subsidiaries in Eastern DRC and Mozambique.

South Africa is a safe haven for some of the continent`s most extreme and barbaric terrorist groups such as M23, ADF, Boko Haram, Al Shebab and the LRA. The South African government is fully aware of these groups having `offices` in South Africa, their members regularly coming in and out of the country, of their training camps within South Africa and of the links to criminal networks that fund them and launder their money.

It is for this reason that President Trump has stopped aid to South Africa, humiliated President Ramaphosa and highlighted the plight of the white minority.

USAID money was being `outsourced` to ngos and npos who have funded terrorism instead of countering terrorism:

