South Africa : Billions Stolen While the Poor Still Vote for Them

ROB HERSOV & DJ WARRAS: Billions Stolen While the Poor Still Vote for Them

9 Dec 2025

Billions are stolen from hospitals while millions live in poverty. Politicians know the poor are desperate, and they use that desperation to stay in power. When a hungry voter chooses between a 350 rand grant and the collapse of the country, democracy stops being a choice and becomes survival. The majority is trapped in a system designed to keep them dependent. The taxpayer is the minority, the corrupt are protected, and the people being robbed will defend the very leaders stealing from them. This is how a nation is stolen from the inside.

