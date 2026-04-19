why such effort and urgency for the arrest ? Would the coup in Benin have lead to Benin joining the AES?

Source: Firstpost

South Africa Arrests Benin Coup Backer, Kemi Seba, in Pretoria

17 April 2026

An international manhunt for high-profile activist Kemi Seba has concluded at a Pretoria shopping mall. South African authorities intercepted the Pan-Africanist leader, alongside his 18-year-old son and a ‘paid guide’, as they allegedly attempted to flee to Europe via Zimbabwe. Seba, born Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, is wanted by the government of Benin for inciting rebellion after publicly celebrating a deadly, though short-lived, coup attempt last year. While Seba’s legal team fights the extradition process, citing ‘absurd persecution’ and leveraging his Nigerien passport, Benin is already dispatching a delegation to secure his return. Watch this video to know more.

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