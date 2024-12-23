South Africa: A Christmas Gift for the Poor from the Constitutional Court

re posted from ABAHLALI baseMJONDOLO

23 December 2024

Abahlali baseMjondolo

A Christmas Gift for the Poor from the Constitutional Court

Ordinarily the poor do not have much to celebrate at Christmas other than the sense of community we have built in conditions of oppression. Year in and year out we continue to be excluded, exploited, and repressed by the state and the capitalist system, with elites and the middle class often pushing for us to be removed from well-located land and neighbourhoods to human dumping grounds.

