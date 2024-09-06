Silence Is Complicity: Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac Calls Upon U.S. Churches

Source: The Riverside Church

16 Aug 2024

In 1967, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to The Riverside Church to deliver his speech, “Beyond Vietnam – A Time to Break Silence,” where he called on America to admit it’s wrongdoings to the people of Vietnam, atone, and take initiative in working towards peace. Today, 57 years later, Americans find ourselves needing to break the silence yet again and admit our complicity in the genocide of Palestinians, atone, and work towards peace. Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac, a prominent Palestinian Christian leader from Bethlehem, recently gained widespread attention for his Christmas sermon, ‘Christ in the Rubble.’ In this talk, he addresses the consequences of silence from American churches and the role of Christian Zionism in supporting the ongoing apartheid and genocide in the West Bank and Gaza. The event will be followed by a Q&A session.

