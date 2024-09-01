Adrian Gilbert is an extraordinarilly accomplished historian whose work covers the obscured ancient British history. This talk is not political which makes the subject even more alarming. This is what is happening in the West

Source: Adrian Gilbert

Satan attacks America and Europe

30 Aug 2024

In my last video, I presented evidence that the Church of England was under attack by Demonic forces. I was shocked to see a giant mobile of a dragon hanging blatantly from the ceiling of Rochester Cathedral. However, this is not an isolated event as attacks on the culture and fabric of the Christian world are worldwide now. In this video, we focus on the baltant symbolism of what has been taking place.

To me it is all confirmation that we are indeed living in the ‘End Times’ as prophesied in many places in the Bible but especially in Jesus own words in Matthew 24 and in the Book of Revelation, written by the longest living of his Apostles, St John the Evangelist. It is time for Christians everywhere to wake up and take note. It cannot be long now before Jesus Christ returns. We must be vigilant and prepare ourselves for massive changes to our world.

