Kagame denies the presence of Rwandan troops in eastern Congo DESPITE the UN report indicating there are 4000 Rwandan soldiers on DRC territory. For anyone still believing Kigali`s UTTER LIES, ask yourself why so many armed forces from SADC are needed

Source: CGTN

SADC extends its peacekeeping mission in Eastern DR Congo

21 Nov 2024

The Southern African Development Community says its decision was part of a regional response to address the unstable security situation in eastern DR Congo.

