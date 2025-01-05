” a pick-up full of weapons, this was the route they (Rwanda) are using to re supply the Rwandan troops that are on the frontline pretending to be Congolese rebels”

weapons are being sold to Rwanda by China

welcome back to the good fight comrade African Insider, well done and stay strong

Source: African Insider

Rwandan Troops fighting inside Congo surrender.

29 Dec 2024

Fighting resumed in eastern Congo on Monday, again violating a ceasefire, the M23 rebel group and Congolese army said, casting doubt on whether the M23 group will cease its offensive after the withdrawal of Rwandan troops. The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in the Central African country’s east since 2022. Congo and the United Nations accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons.

