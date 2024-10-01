Source: African Insider

Rwandan Troops commit GENOCIDE in Congo – Human Rights Watch

28 Sept 2024

The Rwandan army and the M23 armed group have indiscriminately shelled displacement camps and other densely populated areas near Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo throughout 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The Congolese armed forces (Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo, FARDC) and allied militias have increased the risk faced by displaced people in the camps by deploying artillery nearby. Both sides have killed and raped camp residents, interfered with aid delivery, and committed other abuses. Human Rights Watch also issued a question-and-answer document about the application of the laws of war to the situation.

