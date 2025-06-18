I suspect Kagame will be finished off in Germany. He will never live to stand trial because he knows way too much about top Western political leaders

Source: Great Lakes Post

Rwanda without Kagame: Succession War, Panic in Kigali, Chaos Looming?

18 June 2025

Paul Kagame’s prolonged hospitalization in Germany has plunged Rwanda into uncertainty, sparking fears of a succession war, military factionalism, and potential chaos in Kigali. After nearly 30 years of authoritarian rule without a clear succession plan, his absence reveals deep divisions between the presidential family (led by Jeannette and Ian Kagame) and former Ugandan allies, like James Kabarebe. The lack of an heir, combined with internal purges and marginalization of key groups, threatens Rwanda’s stability. Regionally, the DRC, backed by the U.S., is pushing to end Rwanda’s exploitation of its resources, while Western powers discuss a “post-Kagame” future. Without swift intervention, Rwanda risks civil war and regional destabilization, with fears of a repeat of historical violence.

