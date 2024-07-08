interesting how Kagame refers to HATE SPEECH

how many lies are said in this interview?

Source: Media Kigali

Rwanda: Watch Kagame deny the presence of RDF in DR Congo on France 24

8 July 2024

In a recent interview with France 24, Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied the presence of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Kagame emphasized that the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC is being misrepresented and that accusations against Rwanda are unfounded. He highlighted the need to address the root causes of the conflict rather than shifting blame . Kagame also expressed Rwanda’s readiness to defend itself if necessary, following allegations from Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi that Rwanda is orchestrating genocide in eastern DRC

