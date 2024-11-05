Source: Muraka Zaneza

Paul Kagame’s RPF Inkotanyi regime has been committing crimes against humanity and even genocide since 1990. These crimes are rarely talked about or mainstreamed in the international media.

Rwanda: The crimes of the RPF Inkotanyi regime & the covered up Genocide. Judi Rever – Denise Zaneza

Paul Kagame’s RPF Inkotanyi regime has been committing crimes against humanity and even genocide since 1990. These crimes are rarely talked about or mainstreamed in the international media. To help us navigate this complex topic, we are joined by a distinguished guest, Judi Rever. Judi is an author and journalist who brings remarkable knowledge, value and insight to today’s discussion.

