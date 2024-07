“Rwanda is like one giant prison with multiple prisons inside.”

Source: Times Radio

‘Rwanda is like a giant prison’ | Theogene Rudasingwa

19 Jun 2022

Rwanda is an authoritarian state and President Kagame “has, since 2014, 2015 2016, tried to assassinate me,” says Rwandan Patriotic Front former general secretary Theogene Rudasingwa.

