There are many suitable candidates to take over the leadership of Rwanda from the Kagame clan. They are all Rwandans who want to RESTORE THE REPUBLIC of Rwanda and end the FEUDAL Tutsi Monarchy`s reign of terror. There is Victoire Ingabire and Padri Thomas Nahimana and other good and decent people who will end 31 years of suffering of Congolese and Rwandans

Source: Great Lakes Post

Rwanda in Crisis Jeannette Kagame’s Plot Against Victoire Ingabire Exposed

19 June 2025

The article alleges a political crisis in Rwanda, with rumors that President Paul Kagame is dead or in a coma in Germany, creating a power vacuum. Jeannette Kagame, the First Lady, is reportedly orchestrating a plot to maintain control by targeting opposition leader Victoire Ingabire with a new judicial summons on June 17, 2025. The summons, tied to a flimsy case involving journalist Theoneste Nsengimana and others, is seen as a diversion to silence Ingabire, who lives under constant surveillance since her 2018 prison release. The article suggests this is a calculated move to suppress Ingabire’s growing popularity and message of unity, amid fears of her potential assassination. It calls for international action to protect Ingabire and condemns the regime’s tactics, warning of consequences for Jeannette Kagame if harm comes to her.

