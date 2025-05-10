Rwanda cosying up to church leaders calling for diplomacy so it can continue its white- washed peacemaker image

AND maybe those church leaders can ask why Kagame recently closed over 4000 churches in Rwanda….???

Source: Great Lakes Post

Rwanda Exposed? The Truth Behind Nduhungirehe’s CENCO Trap!

9 May 2025

Is Rwanda losing its grip on the Great Lakes conflict? Political analyst Anaelmarlon Luzayamo exposes a shocking statement from Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, revealing a hidden agenda behind his support for the CENCO-ECC peace pact in the DRC. This 4,000-word deep dive unravels why this move could be a desperate ploy to maintain Rwanda’s influence amid growing international pressure and a shifting regional power dynamic. From the M23’s violence to the DRC’s fight for justice, we explore the stakes of a conflict fueled by minerals and power. Will the CENCO pact bring peace or chaos? Subscribe and watch to uncover the truth!

