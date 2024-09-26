Rwanda/DRC :The Smoke and Mirrors Game of War in Eastern Congo

“Truth is ever to be found in the simplicity and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things”–Isaac Newton

“And simple truth miscalled simplicity” – William Shakespeare

[This article is Part 2 of “Sun City: How the Anglo American Networks Took Power in Rwanda and DRC Using Tutsi Supremacy and Minority Rights”—Editors]

by PD Lawton 18 September 2024

Paul Kagame`s Rwanda Fabricated an Enemy

The people behind the networks of corporate power blocks, the global supply chain from Congo`s minerals, namely cobalt, have written a play about rebel militias known by their various acronyms such as M23 and ADF, which wage war in eastern Congo. They want us to believe that it is a complex situation filled with numerous rebel groups all vying for Congolese minerals. This play has been running for nearly 30 years in the theater of the world`s media. It is time it ended.

The United States needed the 9/11 Twin Towers terrorist attack in order to justify its “War on Terror.” The U.S. and the Anglo American-dominated NATO alliance used 9/11 as a pretext for the invasion and occupation of Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, as well as the imposition of more military bases around the world, occupation of Somalia and attempted regime change and destruction of Syria.

