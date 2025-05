and the mediators ( USA and Qatar) are the real winners…

Rwanda-DRC Peace Deal | How was this agreement signed? Nixon Katembo weighs in

1 May 2025

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have agreed to draft a peace deal by May 2, committing to respect each other’s sovereignty and refraining from providing military support to armed groups.

