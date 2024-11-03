re posted from SPUTNIK NEWS

“The conference, I believe, was a great success. […] Really, we see this as a starting point of something that could be monumentous for the economy and the people of Namibia. I think we’ve clearly seen an ambition to pursue nuclear both in terms of science and innovation as well as electricity,” Ryan Collier, Rosatom CEO in Central and South Africa

Russia’s Rosatom Highlights Opportunities at Namibian Nuclear Conference

© Sputnik Namibia boasts vast uranium reserves, ranking as the world’s second-largest producer. Uranium is a key pillar of Namibia’s economy, declared a “strategic” resource by the government in 2011. Representatives of the Russian state corporation Rosatom took part in the business program of the II Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology, which took place in Namibia on October 23-25. continue reading HERE: Source: https://en.sputniknews.africa/20241030/russias-rosatom-highlights-opportunities-at-namibian-nuclear-conference-1068946739.html

