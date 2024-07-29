re posted from SPUTNIK
Russia, Tanzania Discuss Transition to Trade in National Currencies, Russian Ambassador Says
24 07 2024
On Wednesday, the second Russian-African conference, organized by the Moscow-based Valdai Discussion Club think tank, opened in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam under the theme “Russia-Africa: Strategy for Cooperation in a Multipolar World.”
Russian and Tanzanian banks are discussing the transition to trade in national currencies, as well as in the currencies of India, China, and other BRICS countries, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told Sputnik.
