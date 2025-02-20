Ethiopia continues to lead the way for Future Africa! With GERD and nuclear energy imagine the increase in industrial capacity!

re posted from SPUTNIK AFRICA

Russia, Ethiopia Sign Roadmap for Developing Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technologies

© Sputnik . Sergey Subbotin

On February 18, a high-level delegation from Russia led by Valentina Matvienko, the chair of the Federation Council, arrived in Addis Ababa. The delegation included senators from the upper house of the Russian parliament and representatives from 14 ministries and agencies.

Russia and Ethiopia signed a roadmap for the development of the countries’ cooperation in the field of using nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes. It followed a meeting between the country’s Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, and the Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla. continue reading HERE: Source: https://en.sputniknews.africa/20250219/russia-ethiopia-sign-roadmap-for-developing-cooperation-in-peaceful-use-of-nuclear-technologies-1070724068.html

Like this: Like Loading...