Russia and Burkina Faso sign agreement on foundations of relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart from Burkina Faso, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, signed an agreement on the foundations of relations following negotiations in Moscow. The ceremony was broadcast by Russia Today

The head of the Burkinabè foreign ministry described the agreement as “historic”. He emphasised that the document will enable both countries to develop sectoral documents and implement specific projects within the framework of co-operation.

“We have signed a very important document in the framework of co-operation between Burkina Faso and the Russian Federation, namely the agreement on the foundations of our co-operation. … We are very pleased with the signing of this document, which is the result of several months of work by both teams,” Traoré said, as quoted by Sputnik.

According to Traoré, the document also defines priority areas of interaction for relations between the two countries.

Earlier, in remarks to his Burkinabè colleague, Lavrov spoke of the need to strengthen interaction in the information sphere in the face of the information war waged by Western countries.

In addition, the Russian minister said that the ministerial meeting in the format “Russia – Alliance of Sahel States (AES)” will take place in 2026 in one of the union’s member states. During the negotiations, Lavrov also emphasised that military co-operation between Russia and Burkina Faso serves as an example for many other countries.

Previously in February, the Russian Embassy in Ouagadougou announced the signing of the agreement on the foundations of relations between Russia and Burkina Faso and the establishment of an intergovernmental commission during Traoré’s visit to Moscow on 12–13 February.