Source: The Lowe Brief

Rupert Lowe’s DEVASTATING Warning That Every British Family Needs To Hear Right Now

7 June 2026

Rupert Lowe’s DEVASTATING Warning That Every British Family Needs To Hear Right Now Something is happening inside Westminster that the government does not want you to know. Rupert Lowe — MP and founder of Restore Britain — has sat in those rooms, heard those private conversations, and watched ministers say one thing in Parliament and the opposite in the corridor. In this video, he delivers the warning every British family deserves to hear: on migration, energy security, NHS collapse, and a political class that has chosen managed deception over honest governance. This is not commentary. This is a firsthand account from inside the system.

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