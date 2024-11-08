re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

I discuss China’s remarkable accomplishment of transforming its economy and lifting 750 million of its citizens out of poverty in just thirty-five years, from 1978 to 2023. As an expert on Africa, it is clear that China is in the best position to assist African nations in eliminating poverty, which is its declared intention. The U.S. has no such inclination.

Rules-Based Order Strategic Mistake to Label China Enemy #1

Lecture by Lawrence Freeman on US adversarial policy against China. October 27, 20024, Rising Tide Foundation at risingtidefoundation.net

November 8, 2024

Watch my one hour lecture in the video above, in which I present my insights, gained from attending the Beijing Xiangshan Forum (September 12-14), and spending nine days in Beijing and Shanghai from (September 9-17). Read my report on Xiangshan forum: China Not An Enemy of the US, Could Be A Partner For Global Economic Development. I experienced special treat during my visit. I was able travel on China’s high-speed train from Beijing to Shanghai. At 215 miles per hour, it took only 4.5 hours to travel 819 miles.

