Source: Rising Tide Foundation
RTF FILM TRAILER: Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders
10 Nov 2025
Based off of the work from Matthew Ehret’s book “Edgar Poe’s Final Unsolved Mystery, and other tales of Ratiocination” Vol 3 from my book series “Revenge of the Mystery Cults”. You can find out more about the book series here: https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/n… Watch the full length film on Substack (either on RTF’s, Cynthia’s or Matt’s) or on the new streaming platform VEEEU using the links below: Watch the film on the RTF Substack here: https://risingtidefoundation.substack… Watch it on Cynthia’s Substack here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/t… Watch it on Matthew’s Substack here: https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/f… You can also rent or buy the film on the new fair exchange VEEEU platform here: https://preview.veeeu.com/movie/edgar…