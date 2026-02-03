Source: Truth Report

ROB HERSOV & ERROL NAIDOO: Taking Government to Court | ANC Lawsuit Exposed

3 Feb 2026

The ANC is being accused of crimes against humanity — and this time, it’s not rhetoric. A coordinated legal case is being built, backed by evidence, lawyers, and civil society. __________ SUPPORT THE CAUSE: https://rsacra.co.za/

In this explosive interview, Errol Naidoo joins Rob Hersov to lay out the most serious legal challenge yet to South Africa’s ruling party. From child malnutrition and collapsed public services to crime, corruption, and constitutional violations — this is a deep dive into how governance failures may cross into criminal accountability. This is not about party politics. It’s about the law, the Constitution, and whether a government can be held accountable when citizens suffer and die as a result of corruption and neglect. We discuss how the cases are being structured, where they could be heard — including international courts — and what the consequences could be if the ANC is found liable. This conversation is for South Africans who believe accountability matters, and for a global audience watching the future of democracy, rule of law, and free societies.

