editor: ADF are venture capitalism terrorizing Ituri Province, eastern DRC. ADF are harboured in South Africa and are made up of foreign fighters, Somali, Eritrean and others. They are synthetic Muslims and some of the most vile and brutal human beings possible. ADF are a product of recycled African mercenaries and like all forms of Islamic extremism, they are a creation for terrorism

Source: TV5MONDE INFO

RD Congo: au moins 40 morts dans une attaque des ADF en Ituri

27 Jul 2025

En RDC, une attaque survenue dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche a coûté la vie à au moins 40 personnes à Komanda, en Ituri. Elle est attribuée aux rebelles ADF. Des fidèles dans une église ont particulièrement été visés.

Like this: Like Loading...