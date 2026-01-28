Proxy Agents used against AES

Imams-Nigeria-Saudi Arabia-UK

Source: Frontline Africa

MALI: THE IMAM CHALLENGING GOÏTA

WHO IS MAHMOUD DICKO? THE EXILED IMAM CHALLENGING GOÏTA Mahmoud Dicko is not a new name in Malian politics. In 2020, he helped mobilize mass protests that collapsed Mali’s last civilian government. Today, from exile in Algeria, the influential imam is attempting a political comeback—this time positioning himself against President Assimi Goïta’s revolutionary government. In this episode, we trace Dicko’s journey from kingmaker to exile. We examine his repeated failed attempts to return to Bamako, the heavy security response that greets his name, and the growing gap between his reputation and his ability to mobilize people on the ground. We also break down the Coalition of Forces for the Republic—his newly announced political vehicle—and why it appears far more active in foreign capitals than inside Mali. Beyond tactics, this report digs into Dicko’s record and ideology: his role in blocking women’s rights reforms, his opposition to secularism, and his calls for dialogue with jihadist-linked groups. We explore why these positions make him controversial at home, yet potentially attractive to external actors seeking leverage over Mali’s revolutionary trajectory. The investigation also follows the geopolitical trail—why Dicko’s exile in Algeria matters, how his agenda aligns with Algiers’ long-standing push for negotiations, and why France may see him as a useful alternative after losing influence in Bamako. Finally, we assess whether Mali’s current security and economic pressures are enough to give Dicko another opening—or whether his influence is fading as the state holds its ground. This is a deep, factual breakdown of power, religion, and foreign interests in today’s Mali.