Prince William in Cape Town: opening a new front for AFRICOM in Central Africa?

by PD Lawton 17 November 2024

Foreign interference in African affairs comes under the guise of many things from direct funding of regime change operations and colour revolutions [1]to financial leverage of power [2] to obstructing development by attacking the very means of industrialization , energy, as in the recent years South Africa has had to fight for its own industrial capacity [3], to the insidious corporate power creep [4]. The Anglo American oligarchy who want to keep Africa unindustrialized as a directive of Henry Kissinger’s NSSM 200 [5], use any means necessary by which to get African publics to support their call. Protecting one of the continent`s most treasured assets, its wildlife, comes within the perfidious reach.

disclaimer: this article is neither against wildlife conservation nor against Prince William, the individual, nor does it infer any criticism of the numerous good and decent people who work within organizations such as African Parks

The Prince of Wales and next in line to the British Crown, was recently in Cape Town where he continues in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, key figures of the global environmental and conservation movement. The Prince of Wales arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, in early November for the Earthshot Prize awards. Earthshot was started in 2020 by Prince William and David Attenborough who is an ardent proponent of global depopulation. Winners of the prize each receive £1million with categories being within the UN green Sustainable Development goals which can be described as a malthusian policy for development. for the global South.[6]

In a speech in Cape Town, he said:

” Since 1970 we have witnessed a staggering 73% decline in the average size of global wildlife populations. That figure alone highlights the fragility of our eco-systems and the urgency of our mission. The illegal wildlife trade is a key driver of this decline putting countless species at risk, is a far reaching problem that also undermines security and governance worldwide. Beyond its impact on nature, it fuels organized crime and is often entangled with other illicit activities like drug smuggling, arms trafficking and human exploitation. The growth of these criminal networks fosters environments where violence against law enforcement and conservationists becomes common place. And crucially this violence is not confined to any one region; the ripple effects are profound for us all.”

The Prince announced a new initiative with the collaboration of United for Wildlife, the Game Rangers Association of Africa and Tusk Trust, a life insurance policy for rangers.1400 rangers have been killed worldwide in the last 10 years. Not to belittle the death of any ranger but 140 deaths on an annual average, worldwide, is not significant and such a scheme is already in existence within sectors of the conservation movement. Apart from this being a royal public relations stunt is there more to highlighting wildlife conservation as a potential new conservation `militarized wing`?

Globally, there are currently 300 000 rangers. The Prince says that 5x that number are required, a small army.

Are conservation measures paid for by the likes of Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, Lloyds and any of the `Too Big to Fail` City of London and Wall Street banks intending to protect Africa`s endangered wildlife or is the clue in the name of a subsidiary minor partner ngo `Transfrontier Africa`, is their stated `global reach`, a case of over-reach?

Wildlife conservation already has supra-national powers.

The originator of the global conservation and environmentalist movement was the World Wildlife Fund.

As written in an excerpt from EIR publication `The WWF: race science and world government` by Allen Douglas, October 1994.

“The World Wildlife Fund (WWF, now the World Wide Fund for Nature), was founded in 1961 for one stated purpose: to raise money to drastically expand the operations of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Established in Gland, Switzerland in 1948 on a British Foreign Office-drafted constitution, the IUCN today boasts that it is the largest “professional” international conservation organization-as of 1994 comprising 68 states, 103 govern mental agencies, and over 640 non-governmental organizations, “many of global reach.”

Under the cover of “conserving nature,” the WWF-IUCN has in fact dedicated itself to l):reduce the world’s population, particularly in the developing sector, and 2) ensure that control of the world’s raw materials remains in the hands of a tiny handful of largely British, (or Anglo-Dutch) multinationals. These two goals, WWF-IUCN spokesmen have repeatedly stated, require a world government.”

Since those original exposes of the British led environmentalist movement by Lyndon LaRouche and EIR ( Executive Intelligence Review) , much has been written such as in this article from Covert Action:[7]

“Though the formation of Bilderberg is enough to warrant its own scrutiny, it was another secret society that had more obvious implications for the WWF. “The 1001: A Nature Trust,” which still exists today, served as the initial basis for the conservation organization’s financial backing.

It consisted of 1,000 members, plus the Prince ( Prince Philip), each contributing $10,000 to support the operations of the WWF. One might think that the group’s donors were simply attempting to address the ecological issues of the world; however, two details would seem to counter that naïve perspective.

First, the membership list of the 1001 Nature Trust was a secret, even to the leadership of the WWF, which suggests something beyond ordinary philanthropy. Secondly, when the members were disclosed in the 1980s, it revealed some of the most notable members of the deep state, overworld and underworld figures alike.

These ranged from David Rockefeller, Henry Ford, former Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, Harry Oppenheimer of South African-British mining giant Anglo American Corporation; Muslim spiritual leader and billionaire Karim Aga Khan, Shell CEO and future WWF president John H. Loudon; and Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman III to dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, arms trafficker Adnan Khashoggi, Sheikh Salim bin Laden, the older brother of Osama bin Laden; Franco’s Minister of Information; embezzler and drug and arms trafficker Robert Vesco; Swiss embezzler for Meyer Lansky’s mob family ,Tibor Rosenbaum; and Agha Hasan Abedi, the founder of Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), a bank used by drug traffickers and the CIA alike to launder funds.”

Good Move

In March 2023 the Russian Federation took decisive steps against the World wildlife Fund and placed it on the “foreign agent” list. According to this article:

“World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Russia has announced termination of its cooperation with WWF via its social media profiles.

The Russian organisation, which has been an independent entity since 2014, will forgo the WWF abbreviation and the panda logo. The decision was made after the Russian authorities designated the international organisation as “undesirable” in the country.

In a statement, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office claimed that WWF is conducting “activities aimed at obstructing the implementation of the [Russia’s] political course for the industrial development of the Arctic”.

According to the agency, the fund formed “a network of organizations to collect information on the environmental situation in Russian regions in the context of large industrial complexes and prepare ‘independent’ biased assessments aimed at shackling the economic development of Russia”.

The statement also claims that WWF has formed a rating of environmental responsibility for Russian companies in various areas in accordance with subjective standards and criteria.”

In 2015 Russia banned the National Endowment for Democracy, another subversive ngo.

Conserving Wildlife or Conserving Lawlessness?

The founders of the WWF were Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld , Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Julian Huxley, Max Nicholson, Peter Scott, Guy Mountfort, Godfrey A. Rockefeller. The late Duke of Edinburgh once famously said:

“In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.”

Prince Bernhard was a member of the Nazi Reiter-SS and the Reich’s paramilitary Sturmabteilung.

Continuing in the family tradition, Prince Harry is a director of African Parks which runs 22 national parks and protected areas across 12 African countries including Angola, Chad, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Republic of Congo and Benin.

African Parks have identified what they call 161 “Anchor Areas” :

According to them:

“We noted that if the 161 identified “anchor areas”, which amount to 130 million hectares, are well managed, they will form a backbone for the continent’s conservation strategy, providing expandability into adjacent legislated areas and landscapes……

We aim to directly manage 30 protected areas by 2030, covering over 30 million hectares, focusing primarily on areas which form part of the 161 “anchor areas”.”

This map which shows their planned `Incubator Program` should alarm all the countries concerned if you consider the scale of the aerial , drone and satellite surveillance that is being used by non-state actors in these 12 countries…to monitor poaching or whatever else the financers of African Parks are `incubating.`

Writing for EIR in 2008, Linda de Hoyos stated:[8]

“While taking land out of circulation for development, the reserves often squat on land that has potentially wealthy yields of strategic resources. For example, the border-area parks of Niger cover an undeveloped uranium field.

Park administration by extra-national agencies such as the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is a direct assault on national sovereignty. Under the guise of fighting poachers, administration often involves paramilitary forces. “The function of the national park is to keep control of that land out of the hands of the local government,” one expert informed EIR. “The national park is governed by a board of trustees, at least they originally were. . .“

the article continues:

“The parks are safe havens and staging grounds for insurgencies of all stripes. As documented below, many reserves and parks straddle borders, with the parks functioning as “militarized zones. “Prince Philip’s WWF was administering the gorilla program in the Virunga Park, while the RPF was using the Virunga to maraud Rwanda.”

Strategic partners of African Parks include the WWF and USAID which states:

“The Agency has been implementing the Central Africa Regional Programme for the Environment (CARPE), an important effort to preserve the Congo Basin’s ecosystem, assisting governments and local communities to work together to sustainably manage natural resources and make long-term plans for forest land use. With a commitment of US$27million over the last 8 years (2016-2024), USAID has been providing support to African Parks to improve protected area management and wildlife conservation in the Garamba Complex and the Chinko Conservation Area within the Mbomou-Uele border region, straddling the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR), and to promote sustainable livelihoods among households dwelling inside and on the periphery of these protected areas. Apart from a myriad of conservation and sustainable livelihood impacts being achieved, this USAID partnership is contributing towards the establishment of a foothold for governance, security and stability for the surrounding communities, and the wider DRC-CAR-South Sudan transboundary landscape.”

Yes, the West continue their mission to Save Africa from Africans! [9]

Central Africa

Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been managed by African Parks, in partnership with the national Congolese Institut pour la Conservation de la Nature (ICCN), since 2005.

Garamba National Park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1980. Once a region or location is declared a World Heritage Site it is protected from industrial activity by international law.

The park is around 5 200 km2 and borders Uganda, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.Garamba is in Orientale Province which is north east of Ituri Province, DRC. The region is home to the Kilo- Moto gold belt which has the largest deposits of gold in the world.

In 2023 Garamba was the recipient of 16 southern white rhino translocated from South Africa. Two Canadian mining corporations, Beyond Gold Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation, are the key sponsor of the program, a very costly endeavour to fly 16 rhinos half way across the continent. They will be continuing to sponsor this program over the next few years.

This region of Central Africa has long been an extremely hostile environment for not just the decimated wildlife but for the people who live there. When the Anglo-Swiss MNC, Glencore, wanted to extricate south Sudan`s oil reserves from the anti-Western Omar al Bashir`s Sudan, war raged in the region as it is today in the current re-run of `Save Darfur` which resulted in the partition of a once vast Sudanese Republic in 2010.

Joseph Kony of the LRA ( Lord’s Resistance Army) and his Invisible Army of child soldiers continued to contribute to low intensity warfare and terrorization of the local population as does the likes of CODECO, ADF, M23 or any number of the alphabet soup of acronym militias currently destabilizing Ituri and North Kivu Provinces of DRC. In addition, the Central African Republic has seen its full share of western backed coups and counter coups amidst a so-called religious war of Christians versus Muslims.

Garamba`s last northern white rhino was shot in the early 2000s. In the 1970s there were 22 000 elephants. Only 1200 remain.Rhino horn is extremely profitable for poachers with the illegal trade going to Asian markets. Re-introduction of rhinos will require a vast increase in security for the Garamba park rangers.

Is it only a truly cynical mind that asks : is it the rhinos they want in the region or are the rhinos the excuse to arm this region to its teeth?

Barrick Gold and Banro Gold have formidable reputations among Congolese for defrauding the Congolese State, for running terrorism in eastern Congo and funding rebel militias. In fact the Western mining multi-nationals have been the only beneficiaries of what has been described as `utopian level deregulation` maintained over the last 27 years in eastern Congo`s low-intensity war and genocide of some 12 million people.

USAID and the British Government have very recently committed US$ 100 million to the Stabilization and Economic Development program for northern DRC and Central African Republic border region. Please bear in mind that the Central African Republic has a population of 4 million,most of whom live in and around the capital city Bangui where there is no water sanitation system, that being an indicator of the level of poverty.

Destabilization is their raison d’être.



image: Eeben Barlow founder of pmc Executive Outcomes and Chairman of STTEP International

In a recently published book `The War for Africa` the author, Eeben Barlow, details a number of highly significant occurrences that he personally experienced which indicate a deliberate obstruction to the resolution of insecurity on the continent of Africa since the start of the Angolan civil war in the mid 1970s. His experience over the span of his career is the story of Africa`s fight for sovereignty.

In November 2014, African Parks Network contacted Eeben Barlow to request training of their park rangers by STTEP International, the private miliary company of which he was chairman. They were losing the battle against heavily armed poachers who profit in the lucrative trade of illegal ivory and rhino horn. African Parks wanted to employ the services of STTEP to assist them in developing an effective containment and protection strategy in order to make the ranger patrols more effective for the sake of the wildlife, park employees, local communities and the income from tourism that such a unique eco-system should be bringing in.

While the park remains a base for militia groups who are armed with assault rifles, machine guns and RPGs, this remains impossible.

At that time the park rangers despite their courage and dedication were poorly armed and poorly trained. One of the immediate effects of STTEP was to convince the General in the regional command of FARDC ( Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo} to change regulations and permit FARDC soldiers to accompany the park rangers on specific patrols. DRC government rules do not permit the use of RPGS or machine guns by park rangers but with Eeben Barlow`s intervention, a valuable compromise has been reached whereby FARDC can accompany park patrols when the use of machine guns and RPGs are required, a step in the right direction if the annihilation of militias within park boundaries is the objective.

AFRICOM has a large presence in the region and it is the financer of the Ugandan Defence Forces helicopter fleet. AFRICOM were in 2014, head-quartered in Orientale Province. AFRICOM have the ability to monitor all telecommunications in the region.[10]

It became apparent to STTEP and the Park management that the local AFRICOM contingent were not only aware of STTEP`s proposed deployment in Garamba but that they were deeply opposed to it. They threatened park management and brought an end to what should have been a resolution to poaching and far more, an over-reaching resolution to the park being used as a base for militia groups. Since 2014, violence and terrorism has flourished in the DRC. The population and wildlife continue to die at the hands of militias/poachers. It has only been in the last 4 years that the security situation in the Park itself has improved thanks to resolute efforts of dedicated staff.

In his book ` The War for Africa` , Eeben Barlow details the monolithic resistance to bringing about peace and security across the continent. On his experiences in Garamba he writes:

“My brief meeting with AFRICOM members had not been pleasant at all. Their attitude and arrogance were unbecoming of visitors to Africa. I immediately suspected that they were concerned that we would end the problems in Garamba and negate their deployment and role in DRC.” Pg 403, The War for Africa

Destabilization is their raison d’être.

footnotes:

[1] Executive Intelligence Review: No to British Regime Change in South Africa!

by David Cherry and Ramasimong Phillip Tsokolibane

[2] Confessions of an Economic Hitman by John Perkins

[3] see on this website by PD Lawton: The Conspiracy to Diminish Eskom and The Hatchet Team for Taking Eskom Down

[4]Eco-Imperialism: Green Power Black Death by Paul Driessen

[5] canadianpatriot.org : Kissinger

[6] lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com :African Leaders Speak Out for Physical Economic Growth at World Bank Forum

[7]covertactionmagazine.com: Is the Saintly World Wildlife Fund Really a Stalking Horse in the Global South Colluding with Transnational Corporate Interests?by Michael Molitch-Hou

[8]EIR : World Wildlife Fund’s Genocide in Africa by Linda de Hoyos

[9] Low-Intensity Warfare In Africa: The US “Policy Wonks” Behind Covert Warfare & Humanitarian Fascism by Keith Harmon Snow

[10]Interestingly, the DRC government recently accused Rwanda of monitoring regional telecommunications in North Kivu and of affecting GPS control in DRC military aircraft and incoming flights to Goma airport.

