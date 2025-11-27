this interview with Prince Mashele,South African political analyst, is SO REFRESHING to hear!

Source: Truth Report

PRINCE MASHELE & ROB HERSOV: ANC Plundered, DA Too White, Israel Pulling Strings

19 November 2025

Rob Hersov sits down with Prince Mashele, the outspoken public intellectual who predicts South Africa’s future better than anyone else for a candid, hour-long conversation that cuts straight through the noise. They discuss the moment South Africa’s rise turned into decline, why the black elite failed to build on what previous generations created, the uncomfortable truths black South Africans must face to face for a real turnaround, why the DA is both the best and most limited party in the country, and who is really driving America’s current pressure on Pretoria. No talking points. No sugar-coating. Just two South African patriots speaking plainly about what it will actually take to save this country.

