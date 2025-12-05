Source: Truth Report

This is not a dream. Five years is enough to rebuild this country. Five years is enough to reclaim pride. Five years is enough to restore law and order, destroy corruption, and invite real investment with real leadership and zero criminals at the top

PRINCE MASHELE: How The ANC Humiliated Black South Africans

4 Dec 2025

South Africa’s pride has been shattered. A nation that once marched with confidence under Mandela and Mbeki now walks with its head down. The world sees the ANC as the face of black leadership, and because the ANC collapsed, the dignity of black South Africans collapsed with it This is no longer about race. The message is clear: black and white must unite or South Africa will die. That is the only way forward. That is the only path to rebuild a country that could become the Singapore or Switzerland of Africa, attracting global investment and world class leadership instead of chasing it away We have the beauty. We have the talent. We have Elon Musk. We have billionaires who were born here and built empires overseas. We do not need money from the world. We need leadership, unity, investment, accountability, and the arrest of every political criminal from Zuma to Cyril and everyone below them

