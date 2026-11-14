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Press conference by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Chairperson of the African Union, President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Chairperson of the African Union, President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye gave a joint press conference following the 3rd Russia–Africa Summit.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Ndayishimiye, ladies and gentlemen,

The 3rd Russia–Africa Summit has just concluded, and on behalf of its participants, President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye – representing the nation that currently chairs the African Union – and I would like to present our assessments of the joint work undertaken and the decisions adopted today.

I would like to emphasise that this is already the 3rd Russia–Africa Summit. Holding such large-scale events has become a good tradition and clearly demonstrates the firm determination of both Russia and African states to further strengthen and develop multifaceted ties in the spirit of genuine partnership and mutual respect for the sake of universal growth and prosperity.

It is deeply gratifying that twenty-one African leaders, high-level delegations from the overwhelming majority of the continent’s states, and the heads of virtually all leading African integration bodies took part in the Moscow summit.

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https://summitafrica.ru/en/news/press-konferentsija-vladimira-putina-i-predsedatelja-afrikanskogo-sojuza-prezidenta-burundi-evarista-ndajishimije/

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