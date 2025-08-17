President Trump Orders Destruction of Batch of Contraceptives for African Women

President Trump should be applauded for this. Instead the media, leftist activists and feminists rage without reason in a deranged defense of what?

read article here:

The Trump administration has called on France to destroy contraceptive products funded under Joe Biden’s presidency and currently stored in Belgium. Feminist groups have condemned what they describe as an impending economic and humanitarian disaster.

https://www.theafricareport.com/389127/trumps-contraceptives-bonfire-a-bitter-pill-to-swallow/

