President Trump Attacks ISIS in North Western Nigeria

President Trump ordered missile stikes on ISIS in North Western Nigeria yesterday. This is welcome news for the vast majority of Nigerians who want the Islamic extremists reign of terror to end. Under Biden and Obama and USAID and Buhari , Boko Haram -ISWAP were funded and allowed to strengthen. Please see previous article ( by typing into search bar)
Boko Haram : a Golden Commercial Venture ?, by PD Lawton
US launches strikes against Islamic State in Nigeria
The US has launched strikes against militants linked to the Islamic State group (IS) in north-western Nigeria, where jihadists have long carried out an insurgency.
Camps run by the group in Sokoto state, which lies on Nigeria’s border with Niger, were hit, the US military said, adding that an “initial assessment” suggested “multiple” fatalities.
US President Donald Trump said the Christmas Day strikes were “powerful and deadly” and labelled the group “terrorist scum”, saying it had been “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians”.
Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar told the BBC it was a “joint operation” an had “nothing to do with a particular religion”.
