President Samia Launches Kwala Dry Port and SGR Rail Freight Service

President Samia launched the Kwala Dry Port and SGR electric freight services on 31 July 2025 to reduce logistics costs, decongest Dar es Salaam Port, and strengthen Tanzania’s role as a regional trade hub. The project includes a 1,000-hectare industrial park expected to create over 200,000 jobs and improve trade connectivity for land-linked countries.

She also inaugurated the electric freight train operations on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma as part of a national strategy to improve logistics efficiency and lower transport costs. The Kwala Dry Port, also referred to as the Kwala International Logistics Centre, is located approximately 90–105 km from Dar es Salaam and is designed to ease cargo congestion at the main port and within the city.

The facility currently handles about 820 containers per day with an annual capacity of 300,000 containers. Built on over 1,000 hectares, the dry port is connected to the Dar es Salaam–Morogoro highway by concrete road and is linked by rail to the SGR network. Phase one of the port covers five hectares, and phase two is under development to expand handling capacity. The dry port is expected to absorb up to 30% of the cargo currently processed at Dar es Salaam Port, facilitating faster clearance and transportation for both local and transit goods. It is part of Tanzania’s broader plan to become a regional logistics and trade hub for East and Central Africa. At the launch, operating procedures were signed between the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), DP World—operator of several berths at Dar es Salaam Port under a 30-year concession—and other stakeholders, to regulate the transfer, handling, and processing of cargo between Dar es Salaam Port and the Kwala Dry Port.

