Source: GOOD MORNING DRC TV

President Paul Msampu Takes Paul Kagame to The Hague for War Crimes | Justice for DRC Begins Now!

12 April 2025

In this powerful update, we discuss a major development: Paul Msampu, President of the Human Rights Commission of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is taking Rwandan President Paul Kagame to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the DRC. Msampu outlines a damning case, accusing Kagame of backing the M23 rebel group — responsible for atrocities in eastern Congo. We explore how Joseph Kabila, the former president of DRC, is also being exposed for aligning with external forces to destabilize the country. His alliance with Kagame and the armed rebellion led by M23 and AFC reveals betrayal at the highest levels. Corneille Naanga is also expected to face justice. President Felix Tshisekedi is praised for his diplomatic efforts to bring global awareness to Congo’s crisis. The people of DRC are standing strong — never again will the nation be pushed into silence and suffering.

