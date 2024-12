which is about inter-dependance ……….. as in the Zulu saying of Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu meaning “I am because we are /a person is a person through other people” as explained in this Zulu lesson

And what a banking credit system is supposed to do as oppose to being the debt driving rapacious crippling Darwinian casino that, under the present City of London/ Wall Street system, it is…

Like this: Like Loading...