Presentation expected on Friday of the preliminary draft of the DRC-Rwanda peace agreement

Thérèse Kayikwamba, Marco Rubio and Olivier Nduhungireye at the signing of the declarations of principles for economic peace and development in the Great Lakes

The DRC and Rwanda are expected to present a first draft peace agreement on Friday, May 2 in Washington, D.C., United States.

This is provided for in the declaration of principle signed on 25 April between the two countries under American mediation.

This document, which emerged from the merger of the Nairobi and Luanda processes, should be discussed at ministerial level with the support of the US Secretary of State.

For the time being, there is no basis to confirm that the preliminary draft peace agreement will indeed be presented on Friday. But expectations are high.

This preliminary document should formalize bilateral commitments in the areas of diplomacy, security and conflict resolution between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. It should clarify the responsibilities of each country, including against armed groups such as M23/AFC and FDLR, and could incorporate a verification mechanism.

There is also no reason why this preliminary draft peace agreement proposes a road map and various clear actions reflecting a desire for peace between the DRC and Rwanda, supported by the international community.

While Kigali had refused to sign a peace agreement in December 2024 in Luanda, as part of the same-nature process, the context now seems more favourable: Kinshasa agreed to enter into direct discussions with AFC/M23 under the mediation of Qatar, a long-standing demand from Rwanda.

If this preliminary draft peace agreement is validated and signed, it could be an important lever for a lasting de-escalation between the two countries. But everything will depend on the real political will of each party to meet its commitments.

The declaration of principles

On 25 April, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a “Declaration of Principles” for an agreement to promote peace and economic development in the Great Lakes region, while ending the conflict in eastern DRC.

The declaration was signed in Washington by Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungireye in the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The two countries undertake, in particular, to respect sovereignty and established borders. Kinshasa and Kigali also promise to support regional economic integration, in particular by increasing transparency in critical mineral supply chains.

The DRC and Rwanda, in consultation with the US government, committed themselves to creating a preliminary draft peace agreement for joint consideration by the two countries by 2 May at the latest.