Source: Vejon Health

Planning for 2026: A Critical Conversation on What Lies Ahead

3 Jan 2026

As we enter 2026, this conversation matters. In the first interview of the year, I sit down once again with Dr. Shankara Chetty to reflect on what we are seeing now—and what we believe is coming next as COVID continues to circulate and population health continues to shift. This is not a retrospective discussion. It is a forward-looking, clinical, and deeply practical conversation about where we are heading, why many people feel increasingly unwell despite “normal” tests, and how immune dysregulation, reinfection, and systemic stress are likely to shape the year ahead. We explore emerging clinical patterns, hard lessons from the past five years, and—most importantly—what individuals can do to prepare. Preparation does not mean panic. It means understanding your vulnerabilities, recognising early warning signs, and adapting before problems become entrenched. This interview sets the stage for 2026. If you care about your health, your family’s wellbeing, or the future direction of medicine, this is one conversation you should not miss.

